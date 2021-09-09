Teen career accelerator Clever Harvey raises $1.5 mn in pre-series A round

Clever Harvey, a acceleration platform for teenagers, has raised $1.5 million in a pre-series A round. The round was led by TechNova Ventures, Tom Varkey and Multiply Ventures, with participation from existing investor, Education Catalyst Fund.

Clever Harvey, the B2C vertical of Callido Learning, had launched its flagship “JuniorMBA” series of discovery programs for teenagers last year. It plans to use the new funds to expand its product portfolio, onboard key talent, strengthen its marketing outreach and build distribution channels within and beyond India.

“We are making “ discovery” easier by giving teenagers a ‘behind-the-scenes’ exposure of various industry roles through short, immersive, and fun cohort-based programs. Our programs guide teenagers in making academic & career choices that are better aligned with their interests and passion," Sriram Subramanian, Founder-CEO, Clever Harvey.

Clever Harvey offers curated case studies in business strategy, marketing, technology, data analysis, UX design, and social media, that allow students to “test-drive” options for future career paths. All programmes are live, cohort-based, and online.

Since its inception in April 2020, the Edtech platform has graduated over 6,000 students and seen strong acceptance from parents for this new category.

Sheena Parikh, Founder of TechNova Ventures & Joint MD, TechNova Group, said, “We are excited to partner with Clever Harvey as they offer a truly unique proposition in the EdTech ecosystem. They are tapping into a blue ocean with high-quality, differentiated, value-added products. The Junior MBA programs have received tremendous response and we are very optimistic about future growth.

In the next six months, the company will introduce a wider range of Junior MBA subjects and industry-partnered programs for teenagers, scale its reach through multiple distribution channels and expand to global markets.

Raveen Sastry, founder at Multiply Ventures, added, “Digitisation and new tech are creating new opportunities and career streams. Clever Harvey's vision is to bridge the gap between academics and the real world.”