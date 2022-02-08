Telecom gear company Huawei gets Rs 150 cr order from Bharti Airtel

-
Telecom gear company Huawei has bagged an around Rs 150 crore order for maintenance of Bharti Airtel's transmission network, a source said on Monday.
The order is part of an existing deal between Huawei and Airtel and is in compliance with the National Security Directive on Telecommunication that allows continuation of old contracts.
"The order given to Huawei is less than Rs 150 crore as part of annual maintenance contract," the source said.
Email queries sent to Bharti Airtel and Huawei on the matter did not elicit any response.
