Telecom infra provider ATC India appoints Sandeep Girotra as CEO

-
ALSO READ
Intel acquires Israeli chip maker Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 bn
Octopus Energy, Sterlite Power team up to decarbonise Indian industry
Intel-owned Tower Semiconductor's chip-making plan in India back on table
Summitry in the East and India's Asean ambitions
ASEAN's unity, centrality always important priority for India: PM Modi
-
Telecom infrastructure provider ATC India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sandeep Girotra as its chief executive officer (CEO).
He succeeds Ashwini Khillan, who is moving into a new Asia-Pacific regional leadership role, ATC India said in a statement.
Girotra has over 30 years of experience across various functions within the telecom and technology space. He has held leadership positions in multiple markets in Asia, including India, ASEAN, Japan, Korea, and Australia/New Zealand, it said.
He joins ATC India from Sterlite Technologies, where, as the chief sales officer, he was responsible for steering global growth for the India-headquartered company, the company said.
He will move to India from his current location in Singapore. He will be part of a robust APAC leadership team of ATC headed by Sanjay Goel, its executive vice-president and president (Asia-Pacific).
On his appointment, Girotra said, "I am honoured to take up this role with ATC India and be part of the team's passion that is making ATC India an ever-evolving global infrastructure provider."
ATC India is an indirectly-held subsidiary of American Tower Corporation. Since its launch in India in 2007, the company's portfolio has expanded to about 75,000 towers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU