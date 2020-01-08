Telecom performance in Q2: AGR drops 4.5 % QoQ; Jio reports 6.75% growth

-
In the July-September quarter of 2019, adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the Indian telecom sector declined 4.5%. However, on a year-on-year basis it was up 3.3%, according to telecom services performance indicator report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Gross revenue and AGR of telecom service sector for the quarter was Rs 59,992 crore and Rs 37,338 crore, respectively.
Access services contributed 74.78% of the total AGR of telecom services. Reliance Jio reported 6.75 per cent growth in AGR during the quarter, with Airtel and Vodafone Idea declining 2.32% and 6.82%, respectively. Note that telcos introduced tariff hikes in the following quarter.
