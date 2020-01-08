JUST IN
Telecom performance in Q2: AGR drops 4.5 % QoQ; Jio reports 6.75% growth

Gross revenue and AGR of telecom service sector for the quarter was Rs 59,992 crore and Rs 37,338 crore, respectively

Romita Majumdar 

In the July-September quarter of 2019, adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the Indian telecom sector declined 4.5%. However, on a year-on-year basis it was up 3.3%, according to telecom services performance indicator report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Gross revenue and AGR of telecom service sector for the quarter was Rs 59,992 crore and Rs 37,338 crore, respectively.

Access services contributed 74.78% of the total AGR of telecom services. Reliance Jio reported 6.75 per cent growth in AGR during the quarter, with Airtel and Vodafone Idea declining 2.32% and 6.82%, respectively. Note that telcos introduced tariff hikes in the following quarter.

Wed, January 08 2020.

