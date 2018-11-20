Teradata eyes deeper engagements with Indian clients with cloud transition

US-based database and analytics services provider, is deepening its engagement with Indian and automotive sector through the launch of cloud-enabled solutions on its platform.

The company has recently come up with a new product- ' Vantage' which enables enterprises to manage all their data apart from analysing it to drive insights. With this cloud-enabled product, is hoping to tap in opportunities in the banking and automotive space in the country.

"In India, we only target 20 at any given point of time. These should be like Fortune 500 or the likes of them. Our major focus segments in the country are automotive segment, banking & finance apart from government business," said Souma Das, managing director at Teradata for India.

Currently, Teradata has around 2,300 employees in India with major research and development work being carried out from its different centres in the country. Its development centre in Hyderabad has around 600 engineers who do research work on emerging technologies such as analytics and artificial intelligence. The company also has centres in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

"India is the largest R&D centre for Teradata outside US and play an important role in driving innovation for product development globally," Das said. Though we don't provide country-specific numbers, our Indian business is growing in double digits."

India is grouped under the Asia Pacific Region (APAC) for the company, which constitutes around 25 per cent of Teradata's global revenues. Teradata has also launched subscription-based transactions available for its clients in its bid to increase sales revenue. "We have made buying process easier for clients. Under the subscription model, now enterprises don't have to do upfront investment as they can get access to our products and services on subscription basis," Das added.

The California-headquartered company had reported a revenue of $526 million during the September quarter of this year. Subscription-based transactions accounted for 82 per cent of its bookings mix during the quarter. Net income of the firm stood at $18 million during this period. Analysts had earlier said that with faster-than-expected transition to cloud, the company was better placed to improve its performance in coming quarters.