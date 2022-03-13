Thales is second French aerospace major to seek India play, will set up MRO

French major Thales group is eyeing major expansion in India. The group has started planning to set up a maintenance and repair organisation (MRO) in India to support Indian airlines, many of which are its customers for avionics support.

“We are looking to set up a maintenance and repair organization so that they don’t have to travel; to middle-east or Singapore. Final decision is yet to be taken but this is a clear intent showing the growth potential in India that we are looking to set up a sub center here,” said Yannick Assouad, executive vice president, avionics at Thales who was on her maiden visit to the group’s India office at Bengaluru since taking charge.

Thales is the second French major which has shown intent to invest and set up a major infrastructure facility in the country. SAFRAN, a French aircraft engine manufacturer has shortlisted Jewar, Nagpur, and Hyderabad for a new aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit in India to cater to its airline customers. The investment for the total project is around $150 million.

While SAFRAN’s commitment is for an engine MRO, Thales is planning to set up the repair unit for major avionic components like flight management software system or control panel of an aircraft.

Thales has extensive and recognized expertise in providing, maintaining and upgrading avionics systems. Thales is a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul solutions for commercial, business and regional aviation as well as for helicopter and military operators.

Thales supports a lot of components of the Airbus A320- one of the most popular aircraft among Indian operators The company counts major Indian operators like IndiGo and AirAsia India as its customers. The company sees opportunity in support services of avionics in those fleets as the number of aircraft will increase in India.

“Given the growth of the economy in this country, more and more people will be travelling and consequently there will be an increase in fleet,” Assouad said.

Besides the MRO, Thales is eyeing a contract from the Tata group to refurbish in-flight entertainment in Air India’s fleet. The salt-to-steel conglomerate last year won the ownership of the airline through a competitive bid and has since then taken control. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has said that the group will invest to upgrade the airline’s fleet.

“We feel there is scope of growth in cabin refurbishing of Air India’s widebodies. The IFE that Air India is currently running is of Panasonic which is really old. So a new IFE contract is probably a must. Not only that--- we see opportunity in IndiGo’s Airbus A321 XLRs which will fly long haul for which it is sure it will be fitted IFE,” Assouad said.

She said that Thales will pitch its counter drone technologies to government organisations in India as the use of drones is increasing in India.

“The use of drones will only increase if the operation of drones is safe in the skies. We have technology to identify rogue drones to ensure that there is a safe drone operation. Thales has a solution in electro-magnetic jammer which can be used for counter drone technology,” she said, adding that the company is likely to increase its footprint in drone business through partnership with a local player.