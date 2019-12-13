The incredible hulk: The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class is for tough handlers

Even though he’s synonymous with the American armed forces’ vehicle, the Humvee, it’s hard not to associate former body-building champion, the cigar-chomping action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger, with Mercedes-Benz’s new G-Class SUV. There’s ample reason for that.

The G-Wagon (short for Geländewagen, “cross country vehicle”) has a dominating, monstrous stance, especially the one available in the frosty black body colour. Its strong, square lines exude military-spec design and sturdiness. And then, of course, is the fact that the G-Class ...