The luxury hotel rates in India lag other markets, says Accor CEO

French hospitality major Accor expanded its luxury footprint in India on Friday with the signing of Fairmont Udaipur with Keystone Resort. Set to open in 2024, the upper upscale brand is expected to be the go-to destination for the big fatIndian weddings and corporate off-sites. MarkWillis, CEO India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey tells Shally Seth Mohile evan as most of Accor’s brands in India have surpassed the pre-pandemic years in terms of average daily rates, India still needs to catch up with other markets in terms of the rates the hotels command. He also touches upon the expansion plans.Edited excerpts...