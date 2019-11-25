The many 'Colors' of Sony: Getting Viacom18 will keep growth engines going

Why is N P Singh smiling? Sony Pictures Networks India, the company he heads, lost its single-biggest revenue earner — the Indian Premier League (IPL) — in 2017 to rival Star India. It is the smallest of the big three television (TV) networks in India and the bets were that it would get marginalised, even as the entertainment map of India was being redrawn.

Disney acquired Star last year to become India’s largest media firm at about Rs 12,000 crore in top line. The under-Rs 8,000 crore Zee Entertainment is in the throes of an ownership change. Google, Netflix, and ...