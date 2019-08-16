The Toyota Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle blends luxury with practicality

What do you do when your electric battery is low? If you’re in the Camry Hybrid then you simply allow your petrol engine to do the heavy lifting so you can drive blithely around town without the faintest notion of what kind of energy you’re depleting.

Sharply styled, with futuristic design cues and badging on the side that reads “Hybrid” across the front and back, the Camry Hybrid is Toyota’s way of blending luxury with practicality for drivers who want to reduce carbon emissions and do their bit to extend the presence of blue skies and green fields on this ...