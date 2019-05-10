The whole digital transformation opportunity is big, growing: HCL Tech CEO

Having forecast a revenue growth of 14-16 per cent in the current financial year, HCL Technologies' commentary was far more encouraging than its peers as it announced its fourth quarter and annual results for 2018-19. C Vijayakumar, president and chief executive officer, speaks to Neha Alawadhi.

Edited excerpts: What gives you the confidence to expect 14-16 per cent constant currency growth in this environment? The whole digital transformation opportunity is very big. Look at the $6-trillion spend in information technology (IT) and services. Of this, $1.2 trillion is getting ...