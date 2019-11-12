Theft-proof ideas? Citi takes plagiarism test in spat with Matheno Films

Plagiarism is back centre-stage. A perennial problem for the advertising industry, it has reared its fanged hood several times in the past and is doing so yet again, in an ugly spat between Citibank and Matheno Films.

Matheno Films’s Jitendra Rai has alleged that Citibank’s latest ad film made by Macguffin Pictures for Diwali named ‘Spread More Cheer This Diwali’ resembles his short film ‘Cup of Tea’. Rai’s contention is that the ad showing a chase sequence, a woman in pursuit of a child who has made off with her bag, has been lifted from his ...