JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

ESAF Small Finance Bank Q4 PBT up 42% at Rs 74 cr, income rises 32%
Business Standard

There's a boom in mobile gaming - addictive fun meets big business

The obvious reason for this growth is a burgeoning smartphone user base, coupled with the availability of dirt-cheap data.

Topics
gaming industry | Mobile gaming market | Lockdown

Dhruv Munjal  |  New Delhi 

In October 2015, when Vikash Jaiswal expressed a keen interest in developing a phone game based on Ludo, his team — comprising only a programmer and a designer — at Mumbai’s Gametion Technologies told him that the idea would not work. For one, the game seemed outdated, a relic from an antiquated gaming era.

It got worse: his programmer had never even played Ludo. But Jaiswal had a hunch: if they managed to get this right, he was certain that the game would become one of the top 10 most-downloaded games in India. “While conceptualising it, I realised that Ludo involved ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 21:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU