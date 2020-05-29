There's a boom in mobile gaming - addictive fun meets big business

In October 2015, when Vikash Jaiswal expressed a keen interest in developing a phone game based on Ludo, his team — comprising only a programmer and a designer — at Mumbai’s Gametion Technologies told him that the idea would not work. For one, the game seemed outdated, a relic from an antiquated gaming era.

It got worse: his programmer had never even played Ludo. But Jaiswal had a hunch: if they managed to get this right, he was certain that the game would become one of the top 10 most-downloaded games in India. “While conceptualising it, I realised that Ludo involved ...