There's a growing demand for sustainable solutions: Otis India's President

Customers are looking at products that are geared towards efficiency whilst providing environmentally responsible features, Joseph tells Sangeeta Tanwar.

Old and crumbling infrastructure is a big challenge in Indian cities like Mumbai and Kolkata and one hears of lift-related accidents quite often these days. What are the challenges that any modernisation/overhaul drive is likely to face? One of the biggest challenges to modernisation is that there is no uniform national code that makes it compulsory for the users to upgrade their elevators to the contemporary safety standards. ...