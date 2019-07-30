This app lets you 'subscribe' to a farm, and grow your own fresh veggies

Farming and then consuming the produce of the farm is a dream many in big cities harbour, but few realise. Long work hours and scanty apartment spaces make farming of any kind impossible in metropolitan cities. But this seems to be changing now, thanks to technology.

A young technology-led company, Kosara, is helping people grow their own food in 'virtual gardens' though an app. Kosara maintains a 55-acre farm land just off Sohna Road in Gurgaon. It offers small parcels of 700-square-foot average unit sizes to users on a 'subscription' basis. On this land, the ...