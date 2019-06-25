How 5G's success lies in adoption in health care, farming and automation

If you cut the hype over the ultra high-speed 5G mobile technology, the reality is that it may not have any significant impact for another three to five years.

For telcos as well as consumers, the big benefits of the new technology will only come when it proliferates beyond traditional telecom services to other industries and applications such as health care, education, farming, and, of course, smart homes and cities, power grids, autonomous cars and industrial automation. For the moment, 5G services will mirror global trends and enable faster rollout of fixed wireless access (FWA) ...