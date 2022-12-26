This city booked most number of Uber services in 2022; Bengaluru is second

India trips in 2022 covered 4.5 billion km in length, or the distance from Earth to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system after Pluto was downgraded to dwarf planet status. It is the year Indians started travelling again as Covid-19 restrictions were removed gradually.

The ride-hailing company’s most popular product in terms of number of trips was Go, the compact cab service, and Auto came second.

The cities with the highest number of Uber trips were Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata, in that order. Delhi-NCR also had the highest number of office-hour trips. Chandigarh was among the top five cities in terms of fastest average speeds. Hyderabad was among the top five cities for slowest average speeds.

Here are some numbers on ‘How India Ubered in 2022’:

Indians spent 11 billion minutes travelling in Uber vehicles Most Uber trips were booked between 5pm and 6pm The most popular day of the week for booking an Uber was Saturday On Diwali, October 22, recorded the highest number of package deliveries through Uber Connect in 2022. As many as 53 per cent passengers showered drivers with their appreciation in the form of a 5-star rating. For Uber Rentals rides that offer multiple stops, most riders opted for the 2-hour, 20-km package, helping them get done with business meetings, doctor visits, and other chores

India’s Uber 5

(Top 5 Indian cities with the highest number of Uber rides in 2022)

Delhi NCR

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Mumbai

Kolkata

Fastest cities in India (average speed)

(The top 5 cities in India in terms of the fastest average speeds clocked on the roads)

Chandigarh

Delhi-NCR

Ahmedabad

Lucknow

Kochi

Slowest Cities in India (average speed)

(Top 5 cities in India in terms of the slowest average speeds clocked on the roads)

Hyderabad

Chennai

Bengaluru

Guwahati

Kolkata

India’s Top Intercity Routes

(India’s top 5 intercity routes this 2022)

Mumbai-Pune

Mumbai-Nashik

Delhi-Agra

Jaipur-Chandigarh

Lucknow-Kanpur

Top 5 Longest Trips

(Top 5 longest inter-city trips by km travelled)

Delhi-Purnia

Delhi-Madhubani

Bengaluru-Mumbai

Delhi-Varanasi

Delhi-Ahmedabad

Uber launched operations in several new cities during the year, including being the first ridesharing company to have presence in all seven Northeast sister states. Uber is now present in 123 cities in India.