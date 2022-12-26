This city booked most number of Uber services in 2022; Bengaluru is second

-
ALSO READ
Now, book a bus ride in Gurugram on Uber; service in other cities soon
Uber adds safety net: Riders can now share live location updates with cops
Uber gets into damage control with the story of a changed company post 2017
Uber rolls out a slew of changes after forming driver advisory council
"Shift blame to flawed Indian system": How Uber reacted to 2014 rape case
-
Uber India trips in 2022 covered 4.5 billion km in length, or the distance from Earth to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system after Pluto was downgraded to dwarf planet status. It is the year Indians started travelling again as Covid-19 restrictions were removed gradually.
The ride-hailing company’s most popular product in terms of number of trips was Uber Go, the compact cab service, and Uber Auto came second.
The cities with the highest number of Uber trips were Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata, in that order. Delhi-NCR also had the highest number of office-hour trips. Chandigarh was among the top five cities in terms of fastest average speeds. Hyderabad was among the top five cities for slowest average speeds.
Here are some numbers on ‘How India Ubered in 2022’:
- Indians spent 11 billion minutes travelling in Uber vehicles
- Most Uber trips were booked between 5pm and 6pm
- The most popular day of the week for booking an Uber was Saturday
- On Diwali, October 22, recorded the highest number of package deliveries through Uber Connect in 2022.
- As many as 53 per cent passengers showered drivers with their appreciation in the form of a 5-star rating.
- For Uber Rentals rides that offer multiple stops, most riders opted for the 2-hour, 20-km package, helping them get done with business meetings, doctor visits, and other chores
India’s Uber 5
(Top 5 Indian cities with the highest number of Uber rides in 2022)
Delhi NCR
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Mumbai
Kolkata
Fastest cities in India (average speed)
(The top 5 cities in India in terms of the fastest average speeds clocked on the roads)
Chandigarh
Delhi-NCR
Ahmedabad
Lucknow
Kochi
Slowest Cities in India (average speed)
(Top 5 cities in India in terms of the slowest average speeds clocked on the roads)
Hyderabad
Chennai
Bengaluru
Guwahati
Kolkata
India’s Top Intercity Routes
(India’s top 5 intercity routes this 2022)
Mumbai-Pune
Mumbai-Nashik
Delhi-Agra
Jaipur-Chandigarh
Lucknow-Kanpur
Top 5 Longest Trips
(Top 5 longest inter-city trips by km travelled)
Delhi-Purnia
Delhi-Madhubani
Bengaluru-Mumbai
Delhi-Varanasi
Delhi-Ahmedabad
Uber launched operations in several new cities during the year, including being the first ridesharing company to have presence in all seven Northeast sister states. Uber is now present in 123 cities in India.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 13:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU