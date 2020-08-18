JUST IN
Mitron raises $5 mn in Series-A round led by Nexus Venture Partners

This couple's AI chatbot helps people overcome mental health problems

An anthropomorphised baby penguin uses evidence-based cognitive behavioural techniques, meditation, breathing and motivational interviewing to help the user build emotional resilience

Sai Ishwar  |  Mumbai 

In 2009, Jo Agarwal and her husband Ramakant Vempati decided to leave their high-paying corporate jobs at Pearson Group and Goldman Sachs, respectively, in London to venture into entrepreneurship.

The duo joined the founding team of Silatech, a United Nations-backed non-profit organisation that leveraged technological innovations to train youth on web and mobile-based technologies and provide employment opportunities in war-torn, conflict zones such as Iraq, Yemen and Somalia. Six years into Silatech, both Vempati and Agarwal wanted to return to India to support their ageing parents ...

First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 16:07 IST

