This pharma hub gets back on its feet after relief in locked-down India

Baddi, an industrial town in Himachal Pradesh, accounting for 35-40 per cent of India’s domestic pharmaceutical output, is slowly coming back to life as its manufacturing plants emerge from the containment zones and production resumes.

Moreover, in a major move, one-time interstate movement too has been allowed to enable workers stuck in Chandigarh to reach Baddi, besides permitting interdistrict movement within Himachal, to get the manufacturing hub back on its feet. A senior government official in New Delhi confirmed this and said both the drug controller and the ...