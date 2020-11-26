Three subsidiaries of P&G found guilty of profiteering Rs 241 crore

The (NAA) has found three subsidiaries of Procter & Gamble (P&G) group of making Rs 241 crore in aggregate by not passing the reduction in goods and services tax (GST) to consumers.

Procter & Gamble Home Products Pvt. Ltd was found to be profiteering Rs 181 crore, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Rs 2 crore and Ltd Rs 58 crore. NAA asked the to deposit half of the profiteered amount in the central consumer welfare fund (CWF) and balance in CWF of 33 states and union territories along with 18 per cent interest, said Harpreet Singh, partner at KPMG. The authority set aside any penalty.

He said the authority allowed the directorate general of anti-profiteering (DGAP) to carry out investigation to compute profiteered amount till the date it has been passed on and furnish the report.

The authority noted that the GST rate was reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent with effect from November 15, 2017.

It noted that increased prices on intervening night of November 14 and 15 from when rate reduction was notified.

NAA said that P&G's decision to not increase price at time of GST implementation was a business call. Further, in case there was any increase in costs, they should have increased prices during the period from July 1, 2017 to November 14, 2017, it said.

It also rejected the group's plea that the sales and profitability was hurt due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying there was no impact of the disease in the disputed period: November 15, 2017 to September 30, 2018.

The authority said the law required that the benefit of tax reduction be passed on in respect of every supply made. “Benefit of tax reduction has to be passed on by way of commensurate reduction in monetary terms and it cannot be passed in non-monetary terms by supplying additional quantities of the products."

It added that the group cannot expect their distributors and retailers to pass on the benefit down the supply chain to the ultimate consumer when they themselves have not received the tax reduction benefit.

“Anti-profiteering provisions are bound to remain on the statute book till the registered persons cultivate the habit of voluntarily passing on …benefits as a matter of routine,” it said.

It condemned that many registered dealers like are advancing lame excuses to misappropriate the amount sacrificed by the public exchequer estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crores during last three years of the GST implementation.

Singh said the stern message by the authority means that anti-profiteering provisions are here to stay till compliance by dealers increases and the registered persons voluntarily pass on benefits.

He said there are two interesting observations by the authority. "First, compliance with anti-profiteering requires compliance with every supply. Secondly, only reduction in price is acceptable to authorities, supplying additional quantities of products or other sales promotion schemes, would not be construed to be in compliance with the provisions,” said Singh.