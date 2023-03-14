JUST IN
Three years, 4,700 complaints against domestic airlines: Govt data

Aneesh Phadnis 

In the past three years, domestic airlines received over 4,700 customer complaints pertaining to handling of baggage, customer service, staff behaviour, and catering.

According to a written reply in Parliament, the maximum number of complaints were received by Air India (2,550), followed by IndiGo (853) and SpiceJet (476). Nearly half of the complaints (1,208) received by Air India were in 2021, and the number declined to 761 in 2022, which also saw its takeover by the Tatas.

The Union government has put in place a mechanism for passengers to lodge their grievances. This can be done through the AirSewa portal, managed by the civil aviation ministry and the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System.

The grievances are taken up with the airlines concerned. If the complainant is not satisfied he/she can file an appeal. Disposal of grievances are monitored at various levels, Minister of State of Civil Aviation, General (Dr) V K Singh (retired) told Rajya Sabha on Monday.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:32 IST

