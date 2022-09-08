Thyssenkrupp arm bags $75 mn EPC order from IOC's Baroda refinery

-
ALSO READ
Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel lose fight against EU veto of joint venture
SME EPC road contractors face shrinking margins as input costs spike
Stock of this EPC and solar advisory firm has zoomed 1,475% so far in 2022
Rewriting an industrial hazards law that followed the Bhopal gas leak
Asian shares fall as Ukraine war stokes inflation fears, oil ticks higher
-
Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions India on Thursday said it has bagged a USD 75-million EPC contract from oil major Indian Oil Corporation to construct a catalytic dewaxing unit (CDWU) at its Baroda refinery in Gujarat.
The proposed CDW unit will have an annual capacity of a 270-kilo tonne, a statement from the German company said.
The CDW is an important unit in the production of lube base oils, which has its applications in the manufacture of lubricants.
Thyssenkrupp said it will execute this project on an LSTK basis and the engineering of the unit will be based on the package received from Chevron Lummus Global, Rajesh Kamath, CEO & MD of Thyssenkrupp India's chemical plant business, said.
In the past, Thyssenkrupp has executed multiple refineries and petrochemical projects for IOC. Currently, it is also implementing IOC' n-butanol project on an EPC basis.
Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions India is a leading EPC and engineering consultancy offering solutions across petrochemical and refinery, fertilisers, Chlor-alkali, green chemicals, cryogenic storage etc, and executed over 850 projects in the last four decades.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 19:56 IST