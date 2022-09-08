Thyssenkrupp arm bags $75 mn EPC order from IOC's Baroda refinery

Industrial Solutions India on Thursday said it has bagged a USD 75-million EPC contract from oil major to construct a catalytic dewaxing unit (CDWU) at its Baroda refinery in Gujarat.

The proposed CDW unit will have an annual capacity of a 270-kilo tonne, a statement from the German company said.

The CDW is an important unit in the production of lube base oils, which has its applications in the manufacture of lubricants.

said it will execute this project on an LSTK basis and the engineering of the unit will be based on the package received from Chevron Lummus Global, Rajesh Kamath, CEO & MD of India's chemical plant business, said.

In the past, Thyssenkrupp has executed multiple refineries and petrochemical projects for IOC. Currently, it is also implementing IOC' n-butanol project on an EPC basis.

Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions India is a leading EPC and engineering consultancy offering solutions across petrochemical and refinery, fertilisers, Chlor-alkali, green chemicals, cryogenic storage etc, and executed over 850 projects in the last four decades.

