JUST IN
Indian Oil selects Jio's managed network services for its petrol pumps
Tata Communication to acquire US-based Switch Enterprises for Rs 486 cr
Chip-maker Micron to layoff 10% of its workforce under restructure plan
Maruti Suzuki signs 5-year pact with Kamarajar port for PV exports
Cognizant to power Garuda Aerospace's drones with advanced digital tools
Stride Ventures invests Rs 75 cr in swapping network provider Battery Smart
Jio deposits Rs 3,720 cr in SBI escrow account to acquire Reliance Infratel
Piramal Realty to invest Rs 3,500 cr in 2 yrs; aims to deliver 5,000 flats
Metro AG exits: Here is what happened to other foreign retailers in India
Karnataka HC sets aside I-T seizure order of Rs 3,700 crore against Xiaomi
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
S Chand to sell its entire stake in iNeuron to PhysicsWallah for Rs 14 cr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tiger Global-backed Battery Smart raises Rs 75 cr in funding from Stride

Company will use the financing to add more batteries to its network and expand services

Topics
Tiger Global | fund raising | fundings

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

funds, investments, market, investors, tax, filing

Battery Smart, the Gurugram-based battery swapping solutions provider, has raised Rs 75 crore from Venture debt fund Stride Ventures.

The company said it will use the money to add more batteries to its network and expand its services to new cities. "We are excited that Stride Ventures will be a part of the endeavor to further strengthen our EV battery-swapping network in India. By expanding our footprint across more cities and deploying additional batteries to our network, we aim to reach even more EV users nationwide," said Pulkit Khurana, co-founder, Battery Smart.

Stride Ventures has invested in some 100 companies, disbursing around $400 million across sectors. “We are excited to partner with Battery Smart as they look to expand their innovative business model that connects key players in the electric vehicle ecosystem. By working towards building a robust EV ecosystem, Battery Smart is taking a proactive approach to drive the adoption of electric transportation, and we are proud to support their efforts,” said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, Stride Ventures.

This comes after the start-up raised $25 million in a Series A funding from Tiger Global earlier this year. In November, Battery Smart raised another $7 million from Blume Ventures and Orios Ventures.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tiger Global

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 15:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.