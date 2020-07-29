Titan eyes expansion in international watches' range with new launches

Titan is eyeing an expansion in its international range offering by launching at least three collections in the category this year. The company has already launched one collection called ‘Anne Klein Considered’ in the price range of Rs 9,500 to Rs 15,000.



The international portfolio currently generates around 10 per cent of the revenue in the watches division for the Bengaluru-headquartered company, which is looking to grow by adding new collections to its range.



“The growth in the international brands segment is very healthy and we are hoping to continue that,” said Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables Division, at Titan.



For the last three years, the segment has witnessed a CAGR of 25 per cent.



Titan currently has an exclusive licence for four international brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Kohl, Anne Klein, and Police in India. “The continued investment in creating a portfolio of licensed brands which complement own brands will continue to attract evolving and new customer segments,” said the company.



Its latest environment friendly Anne Klein watches will be available in 70 stores across India including Helios, World of Titan, Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle. The timepieces will also be available on ecommerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart.



The watches and wearables segment was in the slow lane for Titan with revenue in May and June at 5 per cent and marginally over 20 per cent compared to the corresponding months of the previous year.



“Our number one priority in the division now is to get back to pre-Covid level sales as fast as possible which will not happen immediately but that is what we are geared up for,” said Mitra.

