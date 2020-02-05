Titan's jewellery business braves economic slowdown storm in Q3

Recovery in growth of Titan’s jewellery business in the December quarter (Q3), despite the weak consumption scenario, was the key takeaway in the December quarter results. Therefore, despite a tad lower-than-expected Q3 numbers, the Titan stock surged 7.6 per cent to Rs 1,275.5 apiece on Tuesday.

The bullish trend in the market (Sensex was up 2.3 per cent), too, supported the stock. On a stand-alone basis, while Titan clocked an 8.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net sales to Rs 6,106 crore, its profit before tax (PBT) grew 6.3 per cent YoY to Rs 637 crore. Analysts ...