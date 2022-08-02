Avenue Supermarts to Bata India: Retailers are now hiring, but on contract

Reversing a trend of declining in 2020-21 when most fired staff and imposed a freeze amid dwindling sales and lockdowns, they have stepped up . But many have resorted to increasing employees under contract, as opposed to taking them on payroll.



Titan Company added 45 per cent more contractual employees in 2021-22 (FY22), compared to the 0.4 per cent rise seen in permanent employees during the year. Bata India, on the other hand, saw its permanent headcount come down 2.2 per cent in FY22, but saw its contractual employees increase to 4,273, from 3,729 in the previous year.