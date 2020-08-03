To convert 2G to 4G, telecom companies need to invest $8 million

Mukesh Ambani’s recent call to consign India’s 2G services to history won’t come cheap. If the telecom sector were to convert Ambani’s dream into reality, it would need to invest a substantial $7-8 billion.

Currently, 2G customers with private operators constitute one-fourth of the 1.2 billion mobile subscribers in the country. And if state-owned firms like the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are included, 2G subscribers would comprise a third of the total number of mobile subscribers in India. Clearly, operators will need fresh investments to increase their ...