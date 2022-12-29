Top Headlines: India's billionaire club shrinks, Airtel 5G monetisation

-
ALSO READ
Cough syrup makers see healthy future, say controversies won't dent demand
WHO stands by action of issuing alert against Maiden Pharma cough syrup
Maiden Pharma's cough syrups are safe, WHO jumped the gun: DCGI
After the Gambia, Nigeria, Liberia issue alerts over Maiden Pharma's syrups
Top headlines: Growth forecast, Maiden Pharma cough syrup issue, and more
-
As several lose the 'billionaire' tag in 2022, some richest Indian promoters become even richer. Airtel sees “very limited” scope for monetisation of 5G due to lack of compelling difference between 4G and 5G.
Read more on these in our top headlines.
India's billionaire club shrinks to 120, Gautam Adani tops rich list
The year 2022 saw many lose the 'billionaire' tag, though some of the richest Indian promoters have become even richer. Read More
The scope for monetisation of 5G is currently “very limited” and subscribers do not see any compelling difference between 4G and 5G when they use various services, according to a top Bharti Airtel executive. Read More
After Gambia, it is now Uzbekistan that has alleged that children in that country have died after consuming medicines manufactured by an Indian drug firm. Read More
Reliance Industries topped the growth charts in the last 20 years
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has been one of the top performing companies in the large cap space under the chairmanship of Mukesh Ambani and has beaten the broader market both in terms of earnings growth and shareholder returns. Read More
Need to quickly end call drops, improve quality: Govt tells telcos
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in a meeting on Wednesday asked service providers to quickly fix call drops and improve quality, responding after complaints and as the country adopts 5G. Read More
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 11:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU