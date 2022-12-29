JUST IN
Top Headlines: India's billionaire club shrinks, Airtel 5G monetisation
Tech darling that rose 2,500% in 2021 now among India's worst performers
Will this year's record M&A show continue in 2023?
Google staff braces for a cost-cutting drive as budgetary anxiety mounts
Reliance Industries topped the growth charts in the last 20 years
Timely resolution of FDA action key for Indian pharma's US pipeline
McLeod negotiates with investors to monetise assets, infuse fresh capital
JK Lakshmi ties-up with GreenLine Logistics to roll out first LNG fleet
I owe my success to institutional reforms over 30 years: Gautam Adani
India's billionaire club shrinks to 120, Gautam Adani tops rich list
VC funding in India down 30 per cent in 2022: Venture Intelligence
Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

As several lose the 'billionaire' tag in 2022, some richest Indian promoters become even richer. Airtel sees “very limited” scope for monetisation of 5G due to lack of compelling difference between 4G and 5G.

Read more on these in our top headlines.

India's billionaire club shrinks to 120, Gautam Adani tops rich list

The year 2022 saw many lose the 'billionaire' tag, though some of the richest Indian promoters have become even richer. Read More

Bharti Airtel sees limited scope of 5G monetisation currently: Executive

The scope for monetisation of 5G is currently “very limited” and subscribers do not see any compelling difference between 4G and 5G when they use various services, according to a top Bharti Airtel executive. Read More
After Gambia, now Uzbekistan alleges Indian cold drug killed its children

After Gambia, it is now Uzbekistan that has alleged that children in that country have died after consuming medicines manufactured by an Indian drug firm. Read More

Reliance Industries topped the growth charts in the last 20 years

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has been one of the top performing companies in the large cap space under the chairmanship of Mukesh Ambani and has beaten the broader market both in terms of earnings growth and shareholder returns. Read More

Need to quickly end call drops, improve quality: Govt tells telcos

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in a meeting on Wednesday asked service providers to quickly fix call drops and improve quality, responding after complaints and as the country adopts 5G. Read More

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 11:35 IST

