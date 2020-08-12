Top AirAsia officials suspended after pilot alleges safety lapses

-
ALSO READ
AirAsia India's valuation halves in past one year amid mounting losses
DGCA suspends two senior executives of AirAsia India over safety violations
1.98 mn people flew domestically in June; airline load factor was low: DGCA
AirAsia India launches door-to-door baggage pick up service for passengers
AirAsia opens flight booking from April 15, says open to any change by DGCA
-
The aviation regulator suspended two senior executives at AirAsia India after a pilot alleged there were safety lapses at the airline and subsequently was fired.
AirAsia India’s head of operations, Manish Uppal, and head of safety, Mukesh Nema, were suspended for three months, Arun Kumar, chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said on Tuesday in a text message, confirming local media reports.
In a video posted in June that’s been viewed more than 6 million times on YouTube, pilot Gaurav Taneja questioned AirAsia’s policies on sick leave, landing procedures, and handling of Covid-19. Taneja posts under the username Flying Beast and has more than 3.5 million subscribers.
AirAsia counted sick days as mandatory break days for pilots, depriving them of the required rest before flying an aircraft, Taneja said. He alleged that the airline sets targets for pilots to land using a specific fuel-saving approach, which can be more dangerous at certain airports.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU