Top developers seek to cut debt by offloading assets in fire sale

Indian are facing an unprecedented financial crisis with some of the top developers selling their rental income business or offloading other assets in a fire sale to meet their financial commitments.

The latest to join the bandwagon is the Prestige group of Bengaluru, which is in talks to sell its rental income business to US-based financial powerhouse Blackstone. Real estate analysts said several real estate developers have already raised funds by selling rental yielding assets, which has helped them to meet their fund requirements.

At the same time, a few second rung cash-strapped builders are asking their banks and financial creditors to take over their half completed projects as customers are staying away due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Analysts said developers had taken on a significant amount of debt to grow their portfolio in the boom years. “The current selling is to basically rebalance their debt levels given the rising debt obligations. Given that the commercial real estate cycle is at its peak, with cap rates at their best and with rental growth story and related elements such as work from home, rent revisions etc not playing that well, the incremental returns for holding on is not much,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO and country head, JLL.

“Also the best returns are in development and building the portfolio during a growth phase rather than always holding,” he added.





ALSO READ: Reliance jumps 10 places, breaks into Fortune's top 100 global companies

Apart from Prestige, Raheja builders, Hiranandani and DLF also took the similar route to sell their rental income business to investors. “The decent debut made by Mindspace Business Park recently with 10.5 per cent premium to issue price was a big confidence booster for investors,” said a banker who is advising real estate players. “There is no appetite for an initial public offer (IPO) for as there is no visibility of recovery of the industry in the near future. The best way is to sell commercial assets either by floating a or a complete sale,” the banker said.

Analysts said in the coming months, more developers will sell their rental income businesses to manage liquidity. The prognosis for the industry isn't very good as the RBI in its recent policy said construction activity remained tepid in the real estate sector, while cement production fell and finished steel consumption moderated sharply in June.

CEOs from say the government must take revolutionary measures such as the prospective 100 per cent FDI policy for investment in completed projects. “The real estate sector was already dealing with a lot of challenges and the Covid-19 induced inflation pressures and overwhelming supply inventory in the market have only added on to the difficulties. We hope the government addresses some of the much needed requirements of the real estate sector like the single-window clearance mechanism and granting of industry status as these would help the sector’s growth immensely,” said Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.