Top headlines: AI puts in place transformation plan;BPCL divestment stalled

-
ALSO READ
BPCL disinvestment plans stalled as of now: Oil minister Hardeep Puri
BPCL extends losses into 3rd day as Centre calls off privatisation process
Aramco unit attack in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah may raise crude, LPG prices
Industry hails decision to separate gaming from gambling, horse racing
Playing on the 5G success: India's gaming sector set to get a boost
-
AI puts in place transformation plan; aims 30% domestic mkt share in 5 yrs
Air India aims to have a domestic market share of 30 per cent and significantly strengthen its international operations in next five years, with the Tatas-owned airline putting in place a transformation plan after gathering feedback from staff.
The carrier, which plans to induct 30 new wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, on Thursday announced 'Vihaan.AI', a comprehensive transformation plan with a detailed road map for next five years. Read more
BPCL disinvestment plans stalled as of now: Oil minister Hardeep Puri
The disinvestment plans for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are not on the table currently, a report by TheEconomic Times (ET) quoted oil and petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri as saying.
In May, the centre stopped all the disinvestment-related activities of the public entity. In August, reports stated that the government would soon re-initiate the proceedings. However, the plans seem to be stalled as of now. Read more
Govt panel calls for regulatory body, new law for online gaming: Report
India should create a regulatory body to classify online games as based on skill or chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats and take a stricter stance on gambling websites, a government panel said in a report seen by Reuters.
The panel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top officials has for months been drafting regulations for the country's online gaming sector, where foreign investors such as Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital have backed gaming startups Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, hugely popular for fantasy cricket. Read more
Saudi Arabia overtakes Russia to be India's no 2 oil supplier in August
Saudi Arabia emerged as the second-biggest oil supplier to India after a three-month gap, overtaking Russia by a thin margin, while Iraq retained the top spot in August, data from industry and trade sources showed.
India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in 863,950 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Saudi Arabia, up 4.8% from the previous month, while purchases from Russia fell 2.4% to 855,950 bpd, the data showed. Read more
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 16:49 IST