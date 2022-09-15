Top headlines: AI puts in place transformation plan;BPCL divestment stalled

AI puts in place transformation plan; aims 30% domestic mkt share in 5 yrs

aims to have a domestic market share of 30 per cent and significantly strengthen its international operations in next five years, with the Tatas-owned airline putting in place a transformation plan after gathering feedback from staff.

The carrier, which plans to induct 30 new wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, on Thursday announced 'Vihaan.AI', a comprehensive transformation plan with a detailed road map for next five years. Read more

disinvestment plans stalled as of now: Oil minister Hardeep Puri

The disinvestment plans for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are not on the table currently, a report by TheEconomic Times (ET) quoted oil and petroleum minister as saying.

In May, the centre stopped all the disinvestment-related activities of the public entity. In August, reports stated that the government would soon re-initiate the proceedings. However, the plans seem to be stalled as of now. Read more

Govt panel calls for regulatory body, new law for online gaming: Report

India should create a regulatory body to classify online games as based on skill or chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats and take a stricter stance on gambling websites, a government panel said in a report seen by Reuters.

The panel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top officials has for months been drafting regulations for the country's sector, where foreign investors such as Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital have backed gaming startups Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, hugely popular for fantasy cricket. Read more

overtakes Russia to be India's no 2 oil supplier in August

emerged as the second-biggest oil supplier to India after a three-month gap, overtaking Russia by a thin margin, while Iraq retained the top spot in August, data from industry and trade sources showed.

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in 863,950 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Saudi Arabia, up 4.8% from the previous month, while purchases from Russia fell 2.4% to 855,950 bpd, the data showed. Read more