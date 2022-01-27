Top headlines: Air India now a Tata property; Canara Bank Q3 net jumps 116%

Takeover complete, happy to have back, says Tata Sons chairman

The government on Thursday officially handed over to the Tata Group. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said the group is very happy to have back in its fold.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told reporters that Air India has been handed over to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, which is the successful bidder.

"Now, the new owners (of the airline) are Talace," Pandey noted. Read more

Q3 net rises 115.8% on steady growth in NII, dip in provisions

Canara Bank’s net profit rose by 115.8 per cent year on year at Rs 1,502 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 (Q3FY22) on steady growth in Net Interest Income (NII) and dip in provisions.

The net profit was Rs 696 crore in Q3FY21 and Rs 1,333 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22). Read more

Regular market approval granted for Covishield, Covaxin for use in adults

India's drug regulator has granted regular market approval for COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

The minister also said that the government's vaccination drive will continue as it is to provide first and second doses for all and a precautionary dose for senior citizens. Read more

BoAt-owner Imagine Marketing files papers for Rs 2,000-crore IPO

Imagine Marketing, owner of consumer electronics brand BoAt, has filed a preliminary prospectus with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 1,100 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Read more