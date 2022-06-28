Top headlines: Akash Ambani made Jio chairman; TaMo to raise prices of CVs

-
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has resigned from the board of his group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio and handed over the reins of the company to elder son Akash, a step seen as succession planning by the 65-year old billionaire.
In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Jio Infocomm said the company's board at a meeting on June 27, "approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company." READ MORE.
Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles by 1.5%-2.5%
Tata Motors on Tuesday said it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicles, in the range of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent, from July 1 to partially offset rising input costs.
The hike will be across the range of commercial vehicles and the quantum will depend on individual model and variant, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. READ MORE.
'Return and talk to me': Uddhav to rebel Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati
Striking a reconciliatory note a day after divesting the portfolios of all nine rebel Shiv Sena ministers and against the backdrop of the Supreme Court granting relief to breakaway MLAs, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to the dissidents camping in Guwahati to return to Mumbai and talk to him, saying it's not "too late".
Thackeray's offer to mend fences comes against the backdrop of controversial statements made by some Shiv Sena leaders, especially Sanjay Raut whose "40 bodies without soul" statement had caused a flutter. READ MORE.
Walgreens to retain ownership of UK-based Boots business
Walgreens Boots Alliance on Tuesday scrapped its plan to sell its UK high street pharmacy chain, Boots, saying no third party was able to make an adequate offer due to the turmoil in the global financial markets.
The company put its Boots business up for sale after announcing a strategic review in January as the second-largest U.S. pharmacy chain renewed its focus on the domestic healthcare. READ MORE.
