Top headlines: DGCA extends curbs on SpiceJet; Wipro fires 300 employees

fired 300 staff found working with rivals at same time: Rishad Premji

Chairman on Wednesday said that 300 people who worked with the company were also found to be working for one of its competitors at the same time, as he firmly stood his ground that moonlighting is "complete violation of integrity in its deepest form".

Speaking at an AIMA event, Premji who has been a vocal critic of moonlighting (the practice of techies taking up side gigs to work more than one job at a time) made it clear that the company had no place for such employees, who even while working with chose to directly work for rivals, simultaneously. Read more

orders to continue operating at 50% capacity till Oct 29

Aviation safety regulator has extended the cap on flights by a little over one month as a matter of "abundant caution", according to an official order on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on July 27 ordered to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved in the summer schedule for a period of eight weeks owing to a series of incidents involving its flights. Read more

Govt approves Rs 19,500-cr PLI scheme for manufacturing solar PV modules

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 19,500-crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme on 'national programme on high efficiency solar PV modules' with an aim to attract Rs 94,000 crore investment in the sector.

One of the the benefits expected from the PLI scheme is that about 65,000 MW per annum manufacturing capacity of fully and partially integrated solar PV modules would be installed. Read more

has approved National Logistics Policy: Anurag Thakur

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the national logistics policy, which aims at reducing transportation cost and improve global performance of the sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week unveiled the policy which seeks to cut transportation costs by promoting seamless movement of goods across the country. Read more