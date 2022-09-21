JUST IN
Amazon drives renewable energy push with 71 new projects
Top headlines: DGCA extends curbs on SpiceJet; Wipro fires 300 employees

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the national logistics policy, which aims at reducing transportation cost and improve global performance of the sector.

DGCA | SpiceJet | Wipro

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on July 27 ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved in the summer schedule for a period of eight weeks owing to a series of incidents involving its flights.

Wipro fired 300 staff found working with rivals at same time: Rishad Premji

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Wednesday said that 300 people who worked with the company were also found to be working for one of its competitors at the same time, as he firmly stood his ground that moonlighting is "complete violation of integrity in its deepest form".

Speaking at an AIMA event, Premji who has been a vocal critic of moonlighting (the practice of techies taking up side gigs to work more than one job at a time) made it clear that the company had no place for such employees, who even while working with Wipro chose to directly work for rivals, simultaneously. Read more

DGCA orders SpiceJet to continue operating at 50% capacity till Oct 29

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has extended the cap on SpiceJet flights by a little over one month as a matter of "abundant caution", according to an official order on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on July 27 ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved in the summer schedule for a period of eight weeks owing to a series of incidents involving its flights. Read more

Govt approves Rs 19,500-cr PLI scheme for manufacturing solar PV modules

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 19,500-crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme on 'national programme on high efficiency solar PV modules' with an aim to attract Rs 94,000 crore investment in the sector.

One of the the benefits expected from the PLI scheme is that about 65,000 MW per annum manufacturing capacity of fully and partially integrated solar PV modules would be installed. Read more

Union Cabinet has approved National Logistics Policy: Anurag Thakur

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the national logistics policy, which aims at reducing transportation cost and improve global performance of the sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week unveiled the policy which seeks to cut transportation costs by promoting seamless movement of goods across the country. Read more
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 18:12 IST

