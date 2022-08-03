Top headlines: IndiGo Q1 net loss narrows; rupee plummets 68 paise

IndiGo Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 1,064 cr; revenue surges 328%

Interglobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo airline, on Wednesday said its net loss narrowed to Rs 1,064.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. It reported net loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in the year-ago period.

The airline's revenue from operations rose 328% to Rs 12,855.3 crore. Read more

Q1 net profit surges 16-fold to Rs 4,780 cr; stock rises 3.5%

on Wednesday reported 16-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,780 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 278 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 109% to Rs 13,723 crore as compared to Rs 6,569 crore in Q1FY22. Read more

Rupee plummets 68 paise at 79.21 against USD as macro data disappoints

The rupee slumped 68 paise to close at 79.21 (provisional) against the on Wednesday, as disappointing weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened lower at 78.70 and fell further to settle at the day's low of 79.21. Read more

West Bengal: Five cabinet ministers sworn in, including Babul Supriyo

Nine MLAs, including Babul Supriyo, took oath as ministers in on Wednesday, in a major reshuffle of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet.

Supriyo, along with Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumdar were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan by Governor La Ganesan. Read more