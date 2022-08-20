JUST IN
IT services companies' salary costs growing faster than revenues
Business Standard

Top headlines: IT services cos' salary costs rise, 5G roll-out to take time

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

IT services companies' salary costs growing faster than revenues
There has been a surge in hiring and revenue growth in IT services companies in recent years, but the industry’s earnings are not keeping pace with the rising employee costs. Read More

No magic wand: Wider 5G roll-out in top 10 cities to take 6-8 months

Don’t expect 5G to happen overnight. Telecom gear makers say will take six to eight months for the top 10 cities to have some reasonable coverage of 5G network services. Read More

'You Day' to gym reimbursements: Jobseekers make most of sellers' market
From giving a ‘You Day’ off once a month to reimbursing gym memberships, employers are heeding job aspirants’ preferences as they look to lure them amid the current talent crunch. Read More

Akasa Air expects to operate over 150 weekly flights by September end

Akasa Air, which commenced services on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route on Friday, expects to operate more than 150 weekly flights by the end of September. Read more

FinMin expects rural demand to recover as inflation softens

Rural demand in India, which was buffeted by the Covid-19 pandemic and then by high global inflation, is set to recover as prices come down and the southwest monsoon proves supportive to the sowing season, the finance ministry said in its latest monthly economic report (MER). Read More
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 07:47 IST

