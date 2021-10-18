Top headlines: NCLT setback for Amazon; WHO seeks more info for Covaxin

-
India pushing to get LIC IPO done on time: FM Sitharaman
The government is pushing to get the initial public offering of state-backed Life Insurance Corp. of India across the line by next March and any delay won’t be due to a lack of political will, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
“We are pushing to have it done,” Sitharaman said in an interview with Bloomberg when asked if it will manage to complete within the current financial year. “The problem is not that we don’t want it or we are pussyfooting on it now, it is more a question of doing the due process.” Read more
Ranjit Singh murder case: Dera chief and four others get life imprisonment
Special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula on Monday awarded life imprisonment to all the accused, including Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in Ranjit Singh murder case. A fine of Rs 31 lakh has been levied on Ram Rahim and Rs 50,000 on the remaining accused.
A few days ago, the court had held Dera Sacha Sauda chief guilty in the murder case of Dera follower Ranjit Singh. Read more
'Cannot cut corners': WHO expecting more info from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin approval
The World Health Organization said on Monday it expects Bharat Biotech to provide more information on its COVID-19 vaccine in a further setback to the Indian company's hopes of getting an emergency-use listing for the shot.
Without WHO's nod the two-dose Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid COVID-19 vaccine around the world. Bharat Biotech has been pursuing a WHO emergency-use listing for several months, having submitted data on a rolling basis since July. Read more
NCLT allows Reliance Retail's shareholders to hold meetings for Future deal
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday allowed Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) and Reliance Retail & Fashion Lifestyles Ltd (RRFRL) to hold extraordinary general meetings of their shareholders and creditors to acquire Future Group’s businesses.
NCLT said the objections raised by the American e-commerce giant Amazon are premature and can be dealt with at a later stage. On September 28, the NCLT had allowed six Future Group companies to hold the meetings of their respective shareholders and creditors. Read more
