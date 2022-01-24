Top headlines: Swiggy becomes decacorn; Axis Bank's Q3 net profit surges

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 94% to Rs 2,160 cr; NII up 11%
Axis Bank slips over 1% ahead of Q1 results today; here's what to expect
Axis Bank to report Q3 result today; here's what leading brokerages expect
TVS Motor Company, Swiggy join hands for food delivery on electric vehicles
Swiggy plans entry into community commerce with Swiggy Bazaar: Sources
-
Swiggy becomes decacorn, valuation crosses $10.7 bn in new funding round
SoftBank-backed Swiggy doubled its valuation to $10.7 billion in its latest funding round, two people familiar with the matter said, as booming demand for quick delivery of food and grocery in India drives up investments in the sector.
The food-delivery firm said on Monday it had raised $700 million in the fundraise that was led by U.S. investment firm Invesco and also included Baron Capital Group, Sumeru Venture, IIFL and Kotak. Existing investors Alpha Wave Global and Qatar Investment Authority also took part in the round. Read more
Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit soars 224% to Rs 3,614 cr
Private lender Axis Bank on Monday reported 224% jump in standalone net profit at Rs 3,614 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 on strong growth performance across deposits and loans, improving asset quality. The lender reported net profit of Rs 1,117 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank’s net interest income (NII) grew 17% YOY to Rs 8,653 crore. Read more
BJP to contest 65 seats in Punjab, ally Amarinder's party to contest 37
The BJP in Punjab will contest on 65 assembly seats, the Punjab Lok Congress on 37 seats and the SAD (Sanyukt) on 17 seats, BJP chief JP Nadda said on Monday as he announced the seat sharing agreement between his party and its allies for the February 20 state polls.
Hailing Punjab as a "leader", especially in defence and food security of the country, he said, "Today Punjab needs special attention, it needs a double engine government and a better coordination between the Centre and the state." Read more
Global shares shudder as possible Russian attack on Ukraine grips investors
Shares across the world fell on Monday as the prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine quashed demand for riskier assets, bolstering the dollar, buoying oil and bruising bitcoin.
The US State Department said on Sunday it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine in one of the clearest signs yet that American officials are bracing for an aggressive Russian move in the region. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU