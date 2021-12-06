Top headlines: TaMo to hike CV prices; Centre regrets Nagaland killings

-
Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles from Jan 1
Auto major Tata Motors on Monday said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles in the range of 2.5 per cent from January 1 to offset the increase in commodity and raw materials costs.
The price hike will be across segments of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), intermediate and light commercial vehicles (I&LCV), small commercial vehicles (SCV) and buses, based on individual model and variant of the vehicle, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. Read more
Regret killing of civilians in Nagaland, case of 'mistaken identity': Shah
Expressing regret over the Nagaland firing incident, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be completed within a month and asserted that all agencies must ensure such happenings do not recur while taking action against insurgents.
In his statement in Lok Sabha, Shah offered condolences to the families of those killed in the incident on December 4. Read more
China central bank cuts reserve requirement ratio as economy slows
China’s central bank cut the amount of cash most banks must hold in reserve, providing a liquidity boost to a slowing economy facing a worsening property slump and putting China on a clearly different policy trajectory than many other central banks.
The People’s Bank of China will reduce the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage point for all banks except those that are already on the lowest level of 5%, according to a statement published Monday. The cut will be effective on December 15, according to the statement, which said the weighted average ratio for financial institutions will be 8.4% after the cut. Read more
Next pandemic could be more lethal than Covid, says Oxford vaccine creator
While the Covid-19 crisis is not over yet with the new super mutant Omicron spreading to 38 countries, the next pandemic could be even more lethal, said the creator of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Professor Sarah Gilbert.
Delivering the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, Gilbert cautioned that it is increasingly obvious that "this pandemic is not done with us", and vaccines could also prove to be less effective against the Omicron variant, the BBC reported. Read more
