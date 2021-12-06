Top headlines: TaMo to hike CV prices; Centre regrets Nagaland killings

to hike prices of commercial vehicles from Jan 1

Auto major on Monday said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles in the range of 2.5 per cent from January 1 to offset the increase in commodity and raw materials costs.

The price hike will be across segments of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), intermediate and light commercial vehicles (I&LCV), small commercial vehicles (SCV) and buses, based on individual model and variant of the vehicle, said in a regulatory filing. Read more

Regret killing of civilians in Nagaland, case of 'mistaken identity': Shah

Expressing regret over the firing incident, Home Minister on Monday said that a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be completed within a month and asserted that all agencies must ensure such happenings do not recur while taking action against insurgents.

In his statement in Lok Sabha, Shah offered condolences to the families of those killed in the incident on December 4. Read more

central bank cuts reserve requirement ratio as economy slows

China’s central bank cut the amount of cash most banks must hold in reserve, providing a liquidity boost to a slowing economy facing a worsening property slump and putting on a clearly different policy trajectory than many other central banks.

The People’s Bank of will reduce the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage point for all banks except those that are already on the lowest level of 5%, according to a statement published Monday. The cut will be effective on December 15, according to the statement, which said the weighted average ratio for financial institutions will be 8.4% after the cut. Read more

Next pandemic could be more lethal than Covid, says Oxford vaccine creator

While the Covid-19 crisis is not over yet with the new super mutant Omicron spreading to 38 countries, the next pandemic could be even more lethal, said the creator of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Professor Sarah Gilbert.

Delivering the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, Gilbert cautioned that it is increasingly obvious that "this pandemic is not done with us", and vaccines could also prove to be less effective against the Omicron variant, the BBC reported. Read more