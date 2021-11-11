Top headlines: Tata Steel Q2 PAT surges 661%; ZEEL Q2 net profit rises 187%

-
Tata Steel Q2 results: Consolidated PAT surges 661% to Rs 11,918 cr
Tata Steel on Thursday posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 11,918 crore as against Rs 1,565 crore a year ago, helped by higher income.
Its total income during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 60,554 crore as against Rs 39,158 crore in the year-ago period. Read more
Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Consolidated PAT surges 187% to Rs 270 cr
Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday reported 187% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 270 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The company, which has lately been embroiled in a shareholder dispute, reported net profit of Rs 94 crore a year ago.
ZEEL's revenue rose 15% to Rs 1,979 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 1,723 crore in Q2FY21. Read more
Future-Reliance Retail deal case: SC judge offers to recuse from hearing
Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli on Thursday offered to recuse herself from hearing a batch of petitions arising out of the Amazon-Future Retail case, saying she and her family members have shares in Reliance Industries Ltd group firms, one of the interested parties to the litigation.
We have no objection, said a battery of lawyers appearing for parties including the US-based e-commerce giant Amazon, Future Retail Limited (FRL) and Future Coupons Private Ltd (FCPL). Read more
CCP's key conclave passes 'landmark resolution' cementing Xi's power
A high-profile conclave of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) has adopted a "landmark resolution" of the party's major achievements in the last 100 years besides paving the way for a record third term for President Xi Jinping next year.
The "landmark resolution" - the only third of its kind in the party's 100-year history - was reviewed and adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from November 8 to 11, an official communique released at the end of the meeting on Thursday said. Read more
