Top headlines: SC 'unseats' minority shareholders; vax makers seek govt aid

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: President-elect Biden brands US Capitol violence 'insurrection'
Top headlines: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin off trial, IDBI Bank out of PCA
LIVE: I-T dept records Robert Vadra's statement in benami properties case
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
LIVE: In last 6 years, India's solar energy capacity up 13 times, says PM
-
Tata vs Mistry: Minority shareholders cannot claim board seat, says SC While the Companies’ Acts 1956 and 2013 recommend a director on the board to be elected by small shareholders in listed companies, the court has made it clear that Mistry Group is not a small shareholder and a board seat cannot be allotted to it contractually or by law. Read more
SII, Bharat Bio seek central fund injection to ramp up vaccine production
As demand for Covid vaccines grows here and abroad, the two main vaccine manufacturers — the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech — are learnt to have sought financial aid from the government to help them ramp up capacities rapidly. The SII has been selling Covishield to the government at a cost price of $2-2.5 per dose. Read more
Second Second Covid-19 wave: Night curfew pushes Patiala biz to the brink
The sudden spike in Covid cases in Patiala — one among seven districts which have 73 per cent of Punjab’s total active cases — has affected the vibrant nightlife of Patialvis. The crowds on the streets making merry on weekend evenings are absent.
One can easily drive through the Adalat Bazaar area, which is chock-full with people most evenings. Read more
Sebi's diktat puts institutional investors, fund houses in a fix
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) recent directive to make analyst calls public knowledge may be troublesome for fund houses and institutional investors. Until now they provided exclusive insights to large institutions in these calls. Read more
At $2.06 per dose, India pays the least for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine The price of the AstraZeneca vaccine — the one sold the most globally, with orders for 2.4 billion shots to date — varies from $2 to $6 per dose. India has got this vaccine at $2.06 per dose, the cheapest in the world. Read more
Cairn to seize overseas Indian assets to enforce $1.2-bn arbitration award
These assets can potentially be non-diplomatic ones and those owned by entities or companies controlled by the Indian government. Read more
Status check of PLI schemes that aim to make India world's factory The government has introduced a sector-specific Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme with the objective of import substitution, providing level playing field and incentivising domestic manufacturers. Read more
Life insurers shell out Rs 2,000 crore as Covid-19 death claims, shows dataThe amount paid as claims towards deaths caused by Covid is not yet alarming to the extent that it will impact the balance sheet or solvency ratios of companies. However, it will take a toll on profitability of companies and prompt them to rework mortality assumptions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU