Top headlines: SC 'unseats' minority shareholders; vax makers seek govt aid

Tata vs Mistry: Minority shareholders cannot claim board seat, says SC While the Companies' Acts 1956 and 2013 recommend a director on the board to be elected by small shareholders in listed companies, the court has made it clear that Mistry Group is not a small shareholder and a board seat cannot be allotted to it contractually or by law.

SII, Bharat Bio seek central fund injection to ramp up vaccine production

As demand for Covid vaccines grows here and abroad, the two main vaccine manufacturers — the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech — are learnt to have sought financial aid from the government to help them ramp up capacities rapidly. The SII has been selling Covishield to the government at a cost price of $2-2.5 per dose.

Second Second Covid-19 wave: Night curfew pushes Patiala biz to the brink

The sudden spike in Covid cases in Patiala — one among seven districts which have 73 per cent of Punjab’s total active cases — has affected the vibrant nightlife of Patialvis. The crowds on the streets making merry on weekend evenings are absent.

One can easily drive through the Adalat Bazaar area, which is chock-full with people most evenings.

Sebi's diktat puts institutional investors, fund houses in a fix

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) recent directive to make analyst calls public knowledge may be troublesome for fund houses and institutional investors. Until now they provided exclusive insights to large institutions in these calls.

At $2.06 per dose, India pays the least for Covid-19 vaccine The price of the vaccine — the one sold the most globally, with orders for 2.4 billion shots to date — varies from $2 to $6 per dose. India has got this vaccine at $2.06 per dose, the cheapest in the world.

Cairn to seize overseas Indian assets to enforce $1.2-bn arbitration award

These assets can potentially be non-diplomatic ones and those owned by entities or controlled by the Indian government.

Status check of PLI schemes that aim to make India world's factory The government has introduced a sector-specific Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme with the objective of import substitution, providing level playing field and incentivising domestic manufacturers.

Life insurers shell out Rs 2,000 crore as Covid-19 death claims, shows data

The amount paid as claims towards deaths caused by Covid is not yet alarming to the extent that it will impact the balance sheet or solvency ratios of However, it will take a toll on profitability of and prompt them to rework mortality assumptions.