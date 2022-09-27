JUST IN
Jet Airways' return to skies delayed with plane talks in limbo: Report
Business Standard

Torrent Pharma acquires cosmetic derma player Curatio for Rs 2,000 cr

First major acquisition by Aman Mehta after taking charge at Torrent Pharma in August

Topics
Torrent Pharmaceuticals | acquisition | Cosmetic Dermatology

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
The deal consideration also includes Rs 115 crore of cash and cash equivalents in the acquired business indicating an enterprise value of Rs 1885 crore, the company said.

Ahmedabad-headquartered Torrent Pharmaceuticals has signed a definitive agreement to acquire cosmetic dermatology player Curatio Healthcare for Rs 2,000 crore. Curatio has operations in India, Nepal, Srilanka and the Philippines. The deal catapults Torrent from the 21st spot in dermatology in the domestic market to the tenth spot.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 17:12 IST

