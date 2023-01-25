Torrent Pharma Q3 PAT up 14% to Rs 249 crore riding on India, Brazil

-
ALSO READ
AM/NS India Ebitda declines 39.9% in June quarter on lower shipments
Surge in bookings, cost cutting fuel 8-fold surge in IPO-bound OYO's Ebitda
Succession at Torrent Group: Varun Mehta inducted into Torrent Power Board
Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again
Q2FY23 preview: Modest revenue growth, Ebitda decline seen in pharma cos
-
Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted a 14 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal to Rs 249 crore on the back of good growth in the India and Brazil markets.
Torrent Pharma’s revenues came in at Rs 2,491 crore for the quarter under review. The Ebitda margins were at 29.1 per cent while gross margins were 71 per cent during Q3FY23.
India, Torrent’s key market, grew by 17 per cent to Rs 1,259 crore including revenues from the integration of its recently acquired outfit Curatio Healthcare (a dermatology firm). “Field force has been further expanded and medical representative strength now stands at 5,300 including Curatio divisions,” the company said.
Meanwhile, the Brazil revenues were up 36 per cent to Rs 248 crore. In constant currency terms, however, the revenues from Brazil were up 17 percent. The growth was aided by the performance of top brands and market share gain and strong momentum in the generic segment.
Torrent Pharma’s US revenues were up by 24 per cent during the quarter to Rs 291 crore, while in constant currency terms, it was up 13 per cent.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 22:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU