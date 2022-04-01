Torrent Power takes over distribution in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu

-
Torrent Power on Friday announced a formal takeover of the power distribution operations in the Union Territories (UTs) of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, one of the first UTs to be privatised under the government's programme.
Torrent Power will now serve around 150,000 customers in the UTs through a newly formed entity Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (DNHDD Power Distribution Company).
The new entity will see Torrent Power own 51 per cent stake while the administrator of the UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu will own the balance 49 per cent stake.
With a customer base of around 150,000, the newly formed DNHDD Power Distribution Company will have annual sales of 9 billion units of power and an annual revenue of about Rs 4,500 crore.
According to Varun Mehta, executive director - Distribution, Torrent Power, said with the addition of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the company will have a total customer base of 3.8 million across 12 cities and annual sales of 24 billion units of power and a peak demand of 5000 MW across its licensed and franchised areas in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu.
In the past, Torrent Power had acquired and led turnaround of distribution networks in cities like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat in Gujarat; Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa in Maharashtra and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
