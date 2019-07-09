Total & EDF Renewables to develop 700 MW solar projects in India

Total, one of the world’s major integrated oil & gas companies, along with French energy group EDF Renewables, will develop 700 Mw of projects in India through their joint subsidiary EDEN Renewables India.

In a public statement, Eren and EDF Renewables announced signing of four 25-year long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA), for four projects totaling 716 MWp of installed capacities in northern India. These projects have been awarded to EDEN Renewables India, their solar photovoltaic equally owned joint venture in India, it said.

With a planned production of nearly 1,200 Gwh per year, these solar PV projects will generate the energy required to meet the annual electricity needs of 1.1 million Indian households. The construction is due to start by the end of this year and commissioning is expected towards the end of 2020, said the company.

“These large-scale projects are a lever for local economic development. They enable us to strengthen our presence in India and consider new projects in this country which represents a strategic market for EDF Renewables. These landmarks projects fit perfectly with the EDF Group’s Cap 2030 strategy of doubling its capacity in operation between 2015 and 2030 in France and worldwide,” said Frédéric Belloy, Executive Vice President International Operations at EDF Renewables.

EDEN Renewables India has been building and operating solar projects jointly owned by the two partners in India since 2016. It currently has 207 MW of projects in Rajasthan, Uttrakhand and Madhya Pradesh.