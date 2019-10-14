Total SA to buy 37.4% stake in Adani Gas for nearly Rs 5,700 crore

French oil major has signed definitive agreement to buy 37.4 per cent stake in Gautam Adani-led for about Rs 5,700 crore.

Total will purchase the shares in through a tender offer to public shareholders to acquire up to 25.2 per cent shares, subject to applicable regulations and purchase the residual shares from Adani Family.

"Adani Family and shareholders shall ultimately hold 37.4 per cent each and public shareholders shall hold remaining 25.2 per cent, " said in a statement on Monday. The deal will be the largest foreign direct investment in India's city gas distribution (CGD), making it one of the largest downstream energy partnership too.

The company said that CGD is a natural extension of the plans of both partners to invest in infrastructure and assets worth over $1 billion, which span (LNG) infrastructure and marketing and fuel retail business, announced in October 2018.

Adani Gas is also planning to set up 1,500 fuel stations offering top of the line products in the coming years. The expanded partnership will develop regasification terminals including Dhamra LNG, on the East coast of India; market to the Indian markets and through Adani Gas, target to distribute gas to 7.5 per cent of India’s population.

"Both partners would make significant investments in the next 10 years across the businesses to develop India’s gas infrastructure, distribution, marketing businesses with a presence in over 15 states," it said. These geographical areas will cover 71 districts too.

Adani Gas and its joint venture will distribute gas to 6 million households in the next decade. Adani Gas CNG network will be developed exploring synergies including co-location of fuel retail and CNG outlets, the statement added.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, said, “The partnership will derive significant synergies between Adani’s capabilities of developing world-class assets and Total’s global best practices as well as leveraging business synergies across LNG, Fuel Retail and City Gas distribution. We look forward to working together towards delivering India’s vision for clean and green energy."