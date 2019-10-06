Toyota Kirloskar Motor initiates VRS for employees at Karnataka unit

(TKM) has initiated a voluntary retirement scheme for the employees of its manufacturing facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. The firm has commenced the scheme for its unionised employees and supervisory category with a minimum of five years of service at the plant.

Nava-Jeevana Yojane, a voluntary depersonalisation scheme, commenced from September 22, is scheduled to run till October 23.

TKM Vice-Chairman Shekar Viswanathan said the scheme was purely voluntary and has no relation to TKM's business situation. “The scheme is launched in order to support the employees to ensure career change with financial security and to achieve

their aspirational goals or desired career by separating from the organisation," Viswanathan said.

Employees opting to apply for the scheme will receive a compensation package in addition to normal retirement benefits, he added.



TKM employs around 6,500 people in the country.

It has two plants at Bidadi with a total installed production capacity of 310,000 units per annum.

The company churns out models like Innova and Fortuner from the first plant that commenced operations from December 1999. The second facility rolls out models like Corolla Altis, Toyota Yaris, and the Etios range.