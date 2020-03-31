TrackOlap using location sciences to help companies improve performance

Analytics and IoT-based platform TrackOlap is leveraging location sciences to offer solutions to enterprises to improve workforce efficiency, business automation, facility management, smart transport, and fleet management.

The main focus of TrackOlap is to build B2B tools to improve the overall efficiency by providing a one-stop solution, touching almost every business functions such as managing employee, pre-sales, sales to post-sales.

Udit Agarwal, Founder and CEO of the company said that TrackOlap is a perfect fit for all types and any size of businesses to improve their operations - be it in terms of assets (employees and vehicles) or better customer relations.

"We focus on solving complex problems in a simplified manner, which reflects in its solutions’ ease of applicability," Agarwal said.