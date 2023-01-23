Trade body calls for cheaper land rates to set up industries in Rajasthan

-
A Rajasthan-based trade body, Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA), has demanded that Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) offer land at cheaper rates for setting up industries.
RIICO, a state government enterprise, sets up industrial areas and it also acts as a financial institution by providing loans to large, medium, and small-scale projects.
ARTIA’s president Vishnu said that the government should ensure the availability of land in industrial areas at affordable or subsidised rates.
He added, “It should be noted that RIICO gets land from the state government to develop industrial areas at concessional rates. RIICO develops it, and later, it is auctioned. The land is being sold through auction through online medium and the rates in the auction go up steeply. RIICO was formed to provide industrial land at cheaper rates.”
Vishnu said that because of the high prices of industrial land, the process of setting up industries has slowed down.
ARTIA executive president Prem Biyani said it is necessary to allot land at cheaper rates with long-term payment terms.
Biyani added, “The payment process should also be simplified. That is, after the establishment of an industry, the process of paying for the land in instalments of 5-10 years can be considered. Due to this, industry and employment will increase in the state.”
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 17:42 IST
