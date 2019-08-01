Trying to democratise opportunity for all: Flipkart CEO on 'Samarth'

Flipkart, the e-commerce major, locked in an intense battle for leadership in the Indian market, has partnered five non-governmental organisations to help artisans use the online marketplace to sell their products. Flipkart Samarth has been designed to support artisans in their e-commerce journey from onboarding till they get familiar to selling products online, Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy told Neha Alawadhi.

Edited excerpts: How does this programme fit in with your 2019-20 strategy? It is in direct alignment with what we’ve been doing so far. It is ...